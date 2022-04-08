Hawks arrest illegal mining syndicate members in Rustenburg

Authorities conducted an operation at Batlhako mine on Thursday afternoon after months of investigation.

CAPE TOWN - Hawks detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with an illegal mining syndicate in Rustenburg.

Three other suspects are also under investigation after they were wounded while trying to evade arrest.

It's understood a high-speed chase led to a shootout during which some alleged illegal miners were wounded.

Detectives also confiscated over R2 million worth of chrome.

Five trucks, three excavators, two diesel tanks, two vehicles, and a firearm were also seized.

According to the Hawks, illegal activities have been hampering official mining operations for an extended period of time.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.