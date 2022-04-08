Gauteng residents urged to keep warm as cold, rainy weekend expected

The South African Weather Service is warning that temperatures will drop significantly from Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents should brace themselves for a rainy and cold weekend.

Cloudy and widespread showers and thundershowers are also on the cards for the province for the next three days.

Forecaster Wayne Venter said: “We are looking at temperatures dropping much significantly to the low teens.

Johannesburg is only expected to reach a maximum of 12 °C and Pretoria a maximum of 14 °C/15 °C.”