Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report

Qama Qukula | Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in her resignation last October.

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she has unfairly taken the fall for the riots in July 2021



Dlodlo told Business Day that she was disappointed in Ramaphosa's leadership following the unrest



Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee says Dlodlo resigned from her Cabinet job in October last year but it was only publicised this week



Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo believes that she is being unfairly blamed for last year's July riots.

In an exclusive interview with Business Day, Dlodlo says she felt she was "scapegoated" by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

RELATED: Gungubele put in charge of State Security: 'He has Ramaphosa's full confidence'

During a Cabinet reshuffle in August last year, Ramaphosa scrapped the State Security department and placed political responsibility for the State Security Agency (SSA) in the Presidency.

Dlodlo was then moved to head up the Public Service and Administration ministry.

Two months later, Dlodlo quit.

However, Ramaphosa only confirmed her resignation on Monday - six months on.