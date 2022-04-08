Dlamini yet to meet with ANC NEC to discuss her future in the party

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe on Friday said the top six were yet to meet to discuss the Bathabile Dlamini issue.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said it was yet to decide on Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini's fate.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe on Friday said the top six were yet to meet to discuss the Dlamini issue.

The former minister was the main speaker at the Charlotte Maxeke 151st birthday anniversary at the AME Church in Atteridgeville.

While she did not make any reference to the recent court ruling that found her guilty of perjury, Dlamini's fate as president of the Women's League now hangs in the balance due to the party's step aside rule.

The party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile called for Dlamini to step aside.

Mabe said Dlamini had not yet met with the NEC or Mashatile to discuss her future in the party.

Dlamini, who refused to address the media following her address at the celebrations, was accused of avoiding the media

Mabe denied this: “One, she did not use a different entrance. Two, this event was not for Dlamini, let’s correct that. I understand that the issue is topical, newsworthy in that way. Well, like we have said before, we are not scared to speak to the media. Even in the most difficult of issues and so is comrade Bathabile Dlamini.”