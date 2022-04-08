DA condemns SA govt's 'feeble stance' on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

South Africa this week again chose to abstain from a crucial United Nations vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned what it called the African National Congress (ANC) government’s continued “feeble stance” on the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine and its decision to abstain from key United Nations votes to suspend the country.

DA MP Darren Bergman said the abstention would put South Africa on the wrong side of history.

"The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, has yet again tried to fool the South African public by claiming government’s non-aligned position on the ongoing war does not boil down to support for its historic comrade, Russia, the government must do the right thing."

Pandor told a press conference earlier that Ukraine was a victim of a breach of trust.

"I think there’s a serious breach of trust in the whole context and to some degree, Ukraine and civilian people of Ukraine are victims of a huge breach of trust and a concern about security on the part of Russia."