Crowds camp outside Diepsloot Youth Centre to be addressed by Cele

JOHANNESBURG - Scores of people are camping outside the Diepsloot Youth Centre where Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi are meeting community members.

The ministers have come to the township to speak to the residents following anti-crime protests that turned violent this week.

Five South Africans were murdered at the weekend, sparking the protest that turned into attacks on people where a Zimbabwean was killed.

On Wednesday night, Elias Nyathi was killed in a mob attack.

It’s packed outside the youth center as they wait for ministers Cele and Motsoaledi.

Many of them are murmuring about who has been chosen to represent community members.

"We are still waiting and don't know what to do right now. My point of view is that they were not supposed to be here because there is nothing they can do, those old people can say nothing, they have nothing to say because they know nothing about this place. They are just old people, but they want them inside there. Why are they here?" said one resident.

Another resident said he was waiting patiently to be addressed.

"We are tired here in Diepsloot about what is happening, the killings of people. They are entering other people's shacks as they are sleeping at night, so we are not happy with the situation".

Cele is expected to present a new policing strategy for Diepsloot.