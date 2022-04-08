Watch list : 'Blood & Water' returns and 'Real Housewives of Lagos' is here
It seems to be a great time for African storytellers with the return of 'Blood and Water' Season 3 as well as a new spin on The Real Housewives franchise, 'The Real Housewives of Lagos.'
JOHANNESBURG - Production companies Netflix and Showmax have announced the return and release of two prominent hit TV shows.
In addition to last month's release of Young, African and Famous. mainstream viewing of Africa's finest talent brings homegrown variety to viewers across the continent.
Blood and Water season 3 is in production
Production for hit teen drama series Blood and Water will to return for a third season.
The series, which is set in Cape Town, features leading actors such Qamata (as Puleng), Khosi Ngema (as Fikile) and Gail Mabalane (as Puleng's mom, Thandeka).
The show continues on from last season's cliffhanger ending which revealed Puleng's sister is indeed Fikile as well as possibly exposing a human trafficking ring linked to Fikile's kidnapping.
No release date has been communicated as yet.
Mzansi’s coolest kids are back! #BloodAndWater season 3 is currently in production. Here’s your first look! pic.twitter.com/d6QJ0XLEHC— NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) April 6, 2022
The Real Housewives of Lagos premiered on 8 April 2022
The highly anticipated The Real Housewives franchise has a new ensemble of African ladies.
The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) premiered on Friday 8 April 2022.
The show features the lives of six beautiful opulent women, who are considered the most glamourous femmes in Lagos, Nigeria.
The international hit reality tv show has moved further into after Africa, after the success two South African versions, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) and The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD).
Cast members are Chioma Ikokwu, Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Toyin Lawan-Adebayo, Mariam Timmer and Iyabo Ojo.
The launch event of RHOL, which was hosted by Bonang Matheba, happened on Thursday night in Hyde Park, Sandton.
Okada drop us, na here e dey happen! 💃🏾 The Real Housewives of Lagos are here! #RHOLagos bringing luxe and drama, only on Showmax: https://t.co/ULodPJHNDS pic.twitter.com/gGuuIvJ2E2— Showmax Naija (@ShowmaxNG) April 8, 2022
