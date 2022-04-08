Watch list : 'Blood & Water' returns and 'Real Housewives of Lagos' is here

It seems to be a great time for African storytellers with the return of 'Blood and Water' Season 3 as well as a new spin on The Real Housewives franchise, 'The Real Housewives of Lagos.'

JOHANNESBURG - Production companies Netflix and Showmax have announced the return and release of two prominent hit TV shows.



It seems to be a great time for African storytellers with the return of _Blood and Water _season 3 as well as a new spin on The Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Lagos.

In addition to last month's release of Young, African and Famous. mainstream viewing of Africa's finest talent brings homegrown variety to viewers across the continent.

Blood and Water season 3 is in production

Production for hit teen drama series Blood and Water will to return for a third season.

The series, which is set in Cape Town, features leading actors such Qamata (as Puleng), Khosi Ngema (as Fikile) and Gail Mabalane (as Puleng's mom, Thandeka).

The show continues on from last season's cliffhanger ending which revealed Puleng's sister is indeed Fikile as well as possibly exposing a human trafficking ring linked to Fikile's kidnapping.

No release date has been communicated as yet.