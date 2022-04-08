Bail hearing for six suspects in Vryburg murder case postponed

They are accused of stabbing 30-year-old Luckyboy Mereekae to death after he left a tavern in the Vryburg area last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail hearing of six murder suspects has been postponed to 11 April in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court in the North West.

The men, who are all in their twenties, are due back in the dock on Friday.

They are accused of stabbing 30-year-old Luckyboy Mereekae to death after he left a tavern in the Vryburg area last week.

The motive for the murder is not yet known.

“The State has opted not to oppose bail as all six suspects are not considered to be flight risks. Five of them are first-time offenders while one has a pending case of assault. It has also been established that some of the accused are attending school,” said National Prosecuting Authority’s Henry Mamothame.