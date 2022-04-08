ANCYL issues in focus as eThekwini conference kicks off

Hundreds of ANC members in the party's largest region are expected to elect new leadership this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in eThekwini is in a race against time to resolve a dispute around its own warring Youth League members ahead of its regional conference in a few hours.

Two separate lists of delegates from the divided structure were submitted by the convenor and coordinator of the league.

But now it seems corruption-accused Zandile Gumede's supporters might want to see those aligned to her turning to the courts to resolve the issue - if they don't get their way.

Earlier, some Women's League delegates in the region attempted to increase their delegation, however, were told this was impossible.

"Because of the decisions in the Youth League, the coordinator for the league in the region submitted one list, the conveyor submitted a completely different list. So, that's what we are handling now and the province currently is dealing with that," said regional Task Team Convener Kwazi Mshengu.

Eyewitness News understands that some delegates have been discussing possibly turning to the courts.

But Mshengu said the ANC as it has in the past will defend its right to go ahead with the conference on Saturday.

" Anyone who wants to take the ANC to court the ANC e will defend itself as we have done with the past conferences. The recent one was in the lower South Coast last weekend we prevented it. Anyone who thinks it will be easy to take the ANC to court and interdict the conference must think again, because we are satisfied that all our processes were watertight and above board."

REGISTRATION

While there seems to be a slow start of the registration process ahead of the long-awaited ANC eThekwini regional conference, Provincial Executive Committee Deployee Njabulo Nzuza said 95% of the delegates had been registered by the evening.

The ANC disbanded the regional executive committee in 2019 after former mayor and former regional chair Zandile Gumede was charged with corruption.

Nzuza said they were attending to the remaining delegates.

“It’s just the other five percent, which is relatively a few branches where we have to sort out some administrative issues and, in most instances, they are not political issues. It’s just an issue of administration that we are processing.”

Some in the region had raised concerns over disputes and verification processes.

But Nzuza said all branches allowed to participate would do so having all issues raised having been dealt with.

“So, you won’t have a branch going into the conference once they still have an outstanding dispute. We abide by the decisions taken by the dispute resolution committee.”