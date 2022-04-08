Alibi of Khayelitsha man linked to multiple murders to present evidence in court

The 35-year-old Thando Shuba, is due to make another appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The State is expected to give an update on the veracity of an alibi put forward in the Khayelitsha mass shooting case.

Thando Shuba is due to make another appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 35-year-old Shuba was arrested in connection with a shooting that left six people in the Enkanini informal settlement dead last month.

Shuba's defence attorney, Phindile Vepile, believes his client's alibi will vindicate him.

Vepile said they've submitted three separate CCTV video clips that will prove Shuba was not present at the time the crime was committed on 20 March 2022.

Eyewitnesses pointed Shuba out as one of the gunmen.

Detectives say they are expecting to make more arrests as they follow up on leads.