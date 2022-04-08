After China ban, Agri Dept urges farmers to report foot & mouth disease cases

On Thursday, China announced a ban of South Africa’s wool and meat exports due to the outbreak. The disease broke out in Limpopo, Gauteng, the North West and the Free State last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Agriculture and Forestry is pleading with farmers to report suspected cases of foot and mouth disease as it spreads in some farms.

China’s decision follows South Africa’s reporting of the matter to the International Organization on Animal Health.

Agriculture and Forestry spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said that they did not expect the ban to last long.

"We expect other trading partners to react in their own way but what is important is that we continue to communicate. I can confirm that we are in direct communication with our trading partner, in this case, it is China. All our other trading partners are giving us a chance in terms of what we've reported to them," Ngcobo said.