Witness tells court he saw Malema & Ndlozi push Venter

CAPE TOWN - The assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resumed on Thursday in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting Lieutenant-colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 during an altercation at the funeral of African National Congress (ANC) struggle stalwart, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in Fourways.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Thursday’s hearing was set down for the State to present further evidence in support of its case.

Military police Staff Sergeant Moleleke Mapisa is currently being cross-examined by defence advocate Laurence Hodes over discrepancies between the statement he gave police and his evidence-in-chief in court on Thursday.

Mapisa told the court that he stopped the vehicle in which Malema and Ndlozi were travelling before directing it to the gate where the complainant Venter was in charge.

His statement, only taken some 16 months after the incident, did not refer to this nor did it name Colonel Venter.

Mapisa told the court that he witnessed Malema and Ndlozi pushing Venter and stepped in, trying to calm Ndlozi, whom he said was furious, and persuading him to get back into the vehicle.

