With new backing, Greyhound bus service to return to SA's roads next week

Greyhound said that bookings were officially open and that travel would start on 13 April following the company's relaunch in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Luxury coach operator Greyhound is set to return to South Africa's roads next week.

Their return is happening just in time for the busy Easter period, when scores of people will take on the long road for a break.

The bus service, previously owned by transport company Unitrans Passenger, was sold last year.

Greyhound said that bookings were officially open and that travel would start on 13 April following the company's relaunch in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the sector hard.

The business went under the hammer after it announced its closure just over a year ago.

Greyhound's Leslie Matthews said that the business was purchased by an investment entity owned by a private trust.

He added that the bus service was eager to start connecting loved ones from different parts of the country as traditional routes would resume and new ones would be introduced over time.

Tickets are available from as little as R400 for a trip from Johannesburg to Durban.