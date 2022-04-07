Western Cape health sector receives a massive boost

Telecommunications giant, Vodacom, donated 257 cold chain units to the province and Groote Schuur Hospital was one of the health facilities that benefitted.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape health sector's cold chain network has received a major investment boost.

Cold chain equipment, which included freezers, fridges and cold coolers, were dispatched to Western Cape districts.

“While the nation assisted the province and the department of health to boost the resilience of the culture and network, from a capacity point of view to store the vaccines at the right shelf life to keep the integrity of that shelf life on extended periods,” said Vodacom executive head Andrè Hoffman.

Premier Alan Winde said the investment strengthened the ability of the health sector to provide high-quality healthcare to residents.

“This pandemic is one of a whole range of issues that you have to deal with in the health system, where fridges and cold chains can help.”

The project was extended to other provinces.

Vodacom has invested R74 million to roll the cold chain programme out to other African countries, including Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.