WC Education Dept to launch anti-bullying campaign

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is launching an anti-bullying campaign.

It said that one of the most prevalent forms of the problem was cyber-bullying.

“As an education awareness campaign, the WCED has created resources that highlight the harm we do by simply liking, sharing, or commenting on a harmful post. We have also created a set of online videos to show learners and the general public exactly how to stop the share of this type of harmful content,” Education MEC Debbie Schafer said.

The MEC said that the campaign was in memory of the late Limpopo school learner, Lufuno Mavhunga.

The grade 10 pupil was assaulted by another pupil last year.

The incident was caught on video.

The teenager took her own life after the attack.

Schafer said that there were unfortunately many other learners like Mavhunga in the Cape and across the country who were victims of bullying at school.