WATCH LIVE: EFF’s Malema and Ndlozi’s 2018 assault trial resumes

Their case was postponed last year after one of the attorneys fell ill with COVID-19 symptoms.

JOHANNESBURG - The assault trial of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his colleague MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resumed in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

The pair are facing charges relating to an assault in 2018 at the struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in Fourways.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting police officer Johannes Venter, which was captured on CCTV footage.

