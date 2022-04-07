Vredendal SAPS appeal to public to help find missing autistic teen Ricardo Khasi

Fifteen-year-old Ricardo Khasi went missing on Monday.

Fifteen-year-old Ricardo Khasi went missing on Monday and was last seen wearing a blue top with a red skeleton on and a grey long pants.

According to a Facebook post by the Vredendal Olifantsrivier Association for Persons With Disabilities, Khasi may have a ball with him because he feels comfortable with a ball.

The police's Wesley Twigg said: “Ricardo is mentally challenged. Anyone who can assist with the investigation or can shed light on the whereabouts of Ricardo is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer and detective officer.”