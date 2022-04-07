Ukraine conflict has exposed flaws in UN Security Council, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa spoke broadly about the Russian invasion of the East European country when he addressed the South African heads of mission conference.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the conflict in Ukraine has exposed the inability of the United Nations Security Council to fulfil its mandate of maintaining international peace and security.

Ramaphosa spoke broadly about the Russian invasion of the East European country when he addressed the South African Heads of Mission Conference.

He described the current formation of the Security Council as outdated and unrepresentative, adding that it disadvantaged countries with developing economies.

He said South Africa had instead been encouraging its international partners to consider confidence building measures that would bring Russia and Ukraine together rather than adopt measures that will further alienate the two countries and escalate the armed conflict.

“The war in the Ukraine has had an extraordinary impact on global affairs, and these developments will continue to define international relations into the future. As a country we are committed to the articles of the United Nations Charter. including the principle that all member states shall settle and should settle their disputes by peaceful means,” said Ramaphosa.

He added that Pretoria was deeply concerned about the broader implications of the conflict on the global economy as it disrupted supply chains and drove up the price of essential commodities.

He called on the heads of missions to remain focused on the South African agenda despite these developments.