Two people arrested in connection with assault and robbery of Esther Mahlangu

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu.

Mtshweni-Tsipane said one suspect was found in possession of Mahlangu's gun.

The 87-year-old world renowned Ndebele artist was attacked in her Siyabuswa home last month.

She was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm.

Mtshweni-Tsipane made the announcement a short while ago while visiting Mahlangu's home.