Two people arrested in connection with assault and robbery of Esther Mahlangu

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane visited renowned South Africa artist Esther Mahlangu on 23 March 2022 after a man robbed and assaulted the old woman at her home in Siyabuswa. Picture: @MpumalangaGov/Twitter.
Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane visited renowned South Africa artist Esther Mahlangu on 23 March 2022 after a man robbed and assaulted the old woman at her home in Siyabuswa. Picture: @MpumalangaGov/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu.

Mtshweni-Tsipane said one suspect was found in possession of Mahlangu's gun.

The 87-year-old world renowned Ndebele artist was attacked in her Siyabuswa home last month.

She was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm.

Mtshweni-Tsipane made the announcement a short while ago while visiting Mahlangu's home.

