Twitter users weigh in on 'the truth' about Meyiwa's murder as doccie drops

Netflix premiered 'Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star,' a five-part docu-series on Thursday.

Twitter users weigh in on what they believe to be the truth about the murder of their beloved soccer star and former captain of the South Africa's national team, Senzo Meyiwa.

Netflix premiered Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, a five-part docu-series on Thursday.

Meyiwa was gunned down in singer Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in 2014; she was his girlfriend.

The tragic incident, which happened eight years ago, left questions both with his beloved friends, family and soccer fans as to what led to his untimely death.

It features renowned sports presenter Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family members.

Those who have watched the documentary have shared their varied opinions.