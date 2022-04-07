Go

Twitter users weigh in on 'the truth' about Meyiwa's murder as doccie drops

Netflix premiered 'Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star,' a five-part docu-series on Thursday.

'Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star' docu-series. Picture: Netflix
one hour ago

Twitter users weigh in on what they believe to be the truth about the murder of their beloved soccer star and former captain of the South Africa's national team, Senzo Meyiwa.

Netflix premiered Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, a five-part docu-series on Thursday.

Meyiwa was gunned down in singer Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in 2014; she was his girlfriend.

The tragic incident, which happened eight years ago, left questions both with his beloved friends, family and soccer fans as to what led to his untimely death.

It features renowned sports presenter Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family members.

Those who have watched the documentary have shared their varied opinions.

Some feel it is too much to take in.

While others applaud Netflix for balanced storytelling giving viewers a new perspective on the matter.

Other reactions include how the series will leave many viewers emotional and heartbroken.

The initial story surrounding the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was a robbery gone wrong, however, almost a decade later, the process towards his justice has been marred by many different versions of what really happened.

Five men implicated in the murder of Meyiwa will face trial on 11 April 2022.

