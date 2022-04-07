Twitter users weigh in on 'the truth' about Meyiwa's murder as doccie drops
Netflix premiered 'Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star,' a five-part docu-series on Thursday.
Twitter users weigh in on what they believe to be the truth about the murder of their beloved soccer star and former captain of the South Africa's national team, Senzo Meyiwa.
Meyiwa was gunned down in singer Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in 2014; she was his girlfriend.
The tragic incident, which happened eight years ago, left questions both with his beloved friends, family and soccer fans as to what led to his untimely death.
It features renowned sports presenter Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family members.
Those who have watched the documentary have shared their varied opinions.
The gripping true-crime documentary series investigating the murder of legendary South African soccer icon Senzo Mayiwa, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/CQCQVCG9FlNetflixSA (@NetflixSA) April 7, 2022
Some feel it is too much to take in.
This documentary is going to drive me crazy. Too many people are involved. #SenzoMeyiwaTeeCeee80 (@TeeeCee) April 7, 2022
While others applaud Netflix for balanced storytelling giving viewers a new perspective on the matter.
Such a well balanced documentary. Unfortunately it needs a well balanced mind. Like forget about all you know about the story so you can have a proper conclusion. Theyve covered all sides of the story.ukhanki (@TboozeSA) April 7, 2022
