Three suspects accused of murdering Eerste River off-duty cop back in dock

CAPE TOWN - Three men implicated in the murder of an off-duty police officer in Eerste River are due back in the dock next week.

Lulama Mqele, Mihlali Vabantu and Gcobani Faxa made their first appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Wednesday where the matter was postponed to Wednesday for bail information.

Detectives arrested the trio earlier this week.

Sergeant Andile Sirhunu was shot several times in an apparent hijacking in September last year.

His two colleagues, who were also off duty, were unharmed in the attack.