'Tembisa 10' story pulled as finalist for global media award after backlash

Last year, Pretoria News ran an "Exclusive story" claiming a 37-year-old Gauteng woman had broken a Guinness World Record by carrying and delivering 10 babies, but the report was never verified.

CAPE TOWN - The International News Media Association (INMA) has pulled the controversial Tembisa 10 story from a shortlist for the upcoming global media awards.

An Independent Media internal probe later found the story was a hoax and the media group apologised to readers, amid widespread criticism within the media fraternity.

Independent Media launched a video series about the birth of the decuplets even after the story could not be verified.

An announcement that the series had recently been entered in the INMA's global media awards under the category Best Use of Social Media caused an uproar in media circles.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) wrote to INMA requesting it reconsider the nomination.

It labeled the story ludicrous and an embarrassment to South African journalism.

In a statement, INMA CEO Earl Wilkinson said they now had information that the panel did not have access to at the time of judging.

He said after reviewing the concerns raised, the judges reconsidered the entry and removed it as a finalist.