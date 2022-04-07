SAWEA pleased that govt's renewable power procurement process moving forward

The energy minister has opened bidding in another phase of government's renewable energy programme. This bidding window will bring South Africa's procurement through the programme to a total of 7,800 megawatts. It is hoped that this will be enough to avoid severe power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - The country is inching closer to freeing itself from Eskom's monopoly on power generation.

The energy minister has opened bidding in another phase of government's renewable energy programme.

It is hoped that it will tap 2,600 megawatts of power into the country's fragile electricity system from independent producers.



This bidding window will bring South Africa's procurement through the programme to a total of 7,800 megawatts. It is hoped that this will be enough to avoid severe power cuts.

Government is looking to solar and wind energy to help avoid load shedding.

Niveshen Govender, of the South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA), is pleased that the process is moving forward.

"We are still in an energy crisis so any new generation capacity is going to help. It's going to help us with the economic recovery post-COVID, it's going to help us with load shedding and the effect that that has on the economy," Govender said.