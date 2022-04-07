SAPS to continue operations in Diesploot after two days of violent protests

Residents vented their anger on the streets after a spate of murders, with seven people killed just this past weekend alone.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are expected to continue operations in Diepsloot on Thursday morning following two days of violent protests over undocumented migrants living in the area.

On Wednesday, police clashed with community members moments after a meeting with the South African Police Service top brass and politicians, including Minister Bheki Cele.

While there are growing calls for better management of undocumented migrants living in Diepsloot, some have accused the leader of Operation Dudula, Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli, of attempting to hijack genuine pleas for government intervention.

Rubber bullets and stun grenades were fired in Diepsloot to disperse protesters who had descended on Extension 1 claiming that many undocumented migrants were living in rented homes.