Sanef calls for removal of fake 'Tembisa 10' story from global awards shortlist

Last year, 'Pretoria News ran what it called an "exclusive story" claiming a 37-year-old Gauteng woman had broken a Guinness World Record by carrying and delivering 10 babies.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has called on the International News Media Association (INMA) to immediately remove the fake "Tembisa 10" story from a shortlist for the upcoming global media awards.

An independent media internal probe found the story was a hoax.

Even after the questionable report could not be verified, Independent Media launched a video series about it.

This work was entered in the INMA's Global Media Awards under the category "Best Use of Social Media" and the winners will be announced in June.

Sanef has written to the association to express concern but has been informed judges looked at the quality of the social media campaign and not the story itself.

The INMA further states it's not able to reverse the jury's decision.

However, Sanef has called on the association to reconsider its stance, labelling the story ludicrous and an embarrassment to South African journalism.

The forum has stressed the report has no basis in truth, is factually inaccurate and contributes to the spread of disinformation, deliberately misleading audiences.

Sanef says the story is not only fake but also dangerous as it sets back the advances made by the country in protecting women and children.