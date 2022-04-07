New policy means no more free flights for life for former ministers

The new policy was published this week and is a culmination of years of work where numerous proposals were submitted for consideration.

CAPE TOWN - Former ministers will no longer get free flights for life.

Parliament has finalised a new travel policy for former MPs, including Cabinet members, that limited their free flights to just five years after leaving office.

There are 209 former members of the executive, their spouses, as well as widows and widowers, who enjoy benefits as defined in the ministerial handbooks from 1992 to 2007.

The new policy allocates 12 single economy class air tickets per annum for all former members, including former Cabinet ministers and their spouses.

The tickets are for domestic travel only.

The new policy also defines a limit of five years for all former members, regardless of the duration of service, as long as they completed a full parliamentary term.

Former members of the executive had previously enjoyed this benefit for life.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said costs were among the considerations.

"The policy is a culmination of years of intensive work initiated by the presiding officers to mainly address unjustifiable costs driven by travel benefits provided to former members, including former members of the Executive who served prior to the 1994 democratic breakthrough and post-1994."

The new policy states flight tickets may not be accumulated and must be used in the year allocated, while those not used in the year applicable will be forfeited.