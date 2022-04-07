Mystery surrounds the murder of seven-year-old Ladismith boy

His burnt body was discovered in a shallow grave at the Hartmansleegte farm in Hoekoe on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - It's still not clear exactly what caused the death of a seven-year-old boy in Ladismith.

His family had been searching for him and last saw him alive on Friday.

DNA tests and an autopsy would determine how the seven-year-old boy died.

Hartley Booysen of the Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural, and Allied Workers Union has been in contact with the family.

"The child's mother thought the child was by his grandmother and that was the reason why she didn't worry to think that he was missing. The child usually went to his grandmother over the weekends."

Booysen explained they became worried after realising he was not there.

"When they realised that the boy was not by his grandmother they became suspicious that he was missing, and they began looking for him."

The grandmother lives on a different farm not the farm where the little boy's body was found.