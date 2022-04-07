Missing teenager's body found in Vredendal

15-year-old Ricardo Khasi was last seen by his guardian on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a 15-year-old teenager who disappeared in the West Coast community of Vredendal has been found.

Ricardo Khasi was last seen by his guardian on Monday. According to a Facebook post by the Vredendal Olifantsrivier Association for Persons With Disabilities, Khasi was autistic.

The details surrounding his disappearance are unclear at this stage.

A death inquest case has been registered.