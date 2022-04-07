Masemola: Diepsloot talks will determine length of special forces' deployment

More than 30 members of the tactical response team, over 20 from public order policing and some officials from the national intervention unit have been stationed in Diepsloot since Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on Thursday said that further discussions with the Diepsloot community would determine how long special forces were deployed to the area.

Residents, who had been on a two-day anti-crime protest, demanded an audience with Police Minister Bheki Cele.

They pointed out that local officers were outnumbered and under-resourced, making it difficult for them to address the high levels of theft, rape and murder in the area.

Masemola touched on the incapacitated South African Police Service (SAPS) and confirmed that the number of police vehicles at the local police station had dropped drastically.

“We have heard that there were over 50 cars and they have only around six or so and we are putting extra vehicles in this area. The police will be monitoring the area until we have discussions with the community,” Masemola said.