Child's charred body found in shallow grave on Ladismith farm

The seven-year-old boy's body was found buried on the Hartmansleegte farm in Hoekoe on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Ladismith are prioritising an investigation after the charred body of a child was found buried in a shallow grave.

The police's Malcolm Poje: "Ladismith SAPS subsequently opened a murder docket for further investigation following a tip-off which led to the discovery of the body. The body was exhumed and handed over to forensic pathology services whilst SAPS forensic experts combed the scene for clues."

Poje said that a post mortem would now be conducted: "The body of the child was burned beyond recognition, therefore, DNA tests and an autopsy will be performed on the body to determine the possible cause of death as well as the identity of the deceased."