Kraaifontein shooting not linked to taxi violence, says CODETA

CAPE TOWN - Taxi association CODETA says the fatal shooting of two drivers in Kraaifontein is not linked to conflict in the industry.

Another operator was wounded in the attack in Bloekombos on Wednesday.

The two men were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel, while the other was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.

“That is not caused by the conflict in the taxi industry, because we are on the same page as CATA, there’s nothing happening between us,” said Codeta Western Cape Secretary General Nceba Enge.