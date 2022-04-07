Joburg City Guide: Liven up the weekend with bubbly, bikes and music

Looking to learn, laugh, listen or just wanting a good time in the city this weekend? This is what's on offer in Joburg this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - This weekend's city guide features three nights with South African singer, Simphiwe Dana, a night bike ride and live jazz performance in Braamfontein, a champagne festival hosted in Sandton and two museums exhibitions showcasing South Africa's rich and dynamic history.

For the musos, social justice warriors, glamour girls and adventure seekers, Johannesburg has something for you this weekend.

Mangrove Jazz Show and night bike ride

This café, restaurant and bar, which features a beautiful mural of American singer Nina Simone, is located in the cultural heart of Johannesburg, Braamfontein. Mangrove is offering an evening cycle tour around the city of Johannesburg.

The night ride happens every first Thursday of the month at 6pm. All you need to do is hire a bike and go for a ride.

After the ride you can enjoy a live jazz performance featuring saxophone player Sisonke Xonti, live drum experience by Tumi Mogorosi, spoken word by Unathi Slasha and Dalisu Ndlazi on the bass guitar.

Mangrove also offers delicious grub to refuel and an in-house bar to get your body in tune with the vibrant live music on offer.

Simphiwe Dana presents Moya

South African Afro-Soul singer and songwriter, Simphiwe Dana, will be presenting her live music show at Joburg Theatre from 8 April until 10 April 2022.

Dana's show is called _Moya _and takes a look into her personal and nostalgic journey in music over the last two decades. Moya aims to take the audience back to the acapella roots of her music.

Tickets cost between R350 - R550.

Visit webtickets.co.za or Joburg Theatre website for more details.