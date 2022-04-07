Inquiry into Rheinmetall munitions blast in Macassar nearing conclusion

The Employment and Labour Deparment has been investigating what led to the 2018 tragedy at the Rheinmetall Denel munition premises in Macassar.

CAPE TOWN - The inquiry into a deadly blast at a munitions production facility in Cape Town is drawing to a close.

The Employment and Labour Department has been investigating what led to the 2018 tragedy at the Rheinmetall Denel munition premises in Macassar.

Eight employees died in the explosion.

The department is probing possible violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Twenty-six witnesses have given evidence at the inquiry, including technical experts, managers, as well as current and former staff members.

On Monday, the last six witnesses had been cross-examined.

A final report is expected in late June.