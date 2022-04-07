Gqeberha man accused of illegally dealing in abalone to apply for bail

Ahmed Mondavi was arrested earlier this week. He allegedly sold perlemoen to an undercover police officer last July.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man accused of illegally dealing in abalone is expected to apply for bail in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Ahmed Mondavi was arrested earlier this week.

He allegedly sold perlemoen to an undercover police officer last July.

After the sting operation, Mondavi disappeared. He was only tracked down and taken into custody on Tuesday.

The Hawks' Yolisa Mgolodela said: "Information was received that the suspect was spotted at a shopping complex opposite Livingstone Hospital and police immediately went to arrest him."