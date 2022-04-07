EFF leader Julius Malema accuses courts, NPA of incompetence in assault case

Julius Malema was addressing a large crowd of supporters after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused the courts and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of incompetence.

Malema was addressing a large crowd of supporters after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where his assault case was postponed to 6 May.

He and fellow EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have been accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 during an altercation at the funeral of ANC struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.

Malema lashed out at how long it was taking for the trial on common assault charges to be concluded.

Both he and Ndlozi have made multiple court appearances and reported to court again on Thursday only for the trial to again be postponed as one of the witnesses was ill.

“They must be ashamed that a common assault case can last for four years. It shows the incompetency of the courts, and the incompetency of the NPA because well-oiled machinery in the NPA would have pushed this case and finished it.”

Defence Advocate Laurence Hodes earlier told the court that once the state had closed its case, he would apply for both Malema and Ndlozi to be discharged.