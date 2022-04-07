EFF in Diepsloot warns against vigilantism that would put SA on 'verge of war'

This comes as the family of a murdered Diepsloot resident Elvis Nyathi said the mob that attacked him on Wednesday night - accused him of being a criminal - before demanding that he prove his identity.

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF's Johannesburg regional leader Sepetlele Raseruthe has warned against vigilantism, saying such behaviour would place the country on the verge of war.

There’s a growing anti-immigrant sentiment in parts of South Africa with the emergence of vigilante groups such as Operation Dudula who targeted alleged criminals and undocumented foreign nationals.

Raseruthe said the government’s failure to provide adequate intelligence and security services added to public intolerance.

Criminality, disguised as genuine concern and justice, is how community leaders have described Wednesday night’s attack.

Raseruthe visited the scene at Extension 1, an area said to be home to many undocumented foreigners, and said the intolerance and lawlessness was worrying.

"Once we fail to respect the rule of law then we don't have a country anymore”.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele said community participation was encouraged, but it should be done through the right structures.

“We will not allow communities to take the law into their hands,"

Community representatives who led the anti-crime protests condemned the deadly violence they said criminals were trying to hijack their peaceful cause.