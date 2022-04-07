Eastern Cape Education's Mbude placed on precautionary suspension

He said this is pending an investigation into critical matters impacting teaching and learning in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has placed the Head of Department for Education on precautionary suspension.

Naledi Mbude's suspension follows a number of issues including delays in the delivery of stationery to schools and delays in the processing of payments for educator assistants.

“As well at the effect that the department had to return about R205 million to the Treasury. That’s funds that were not spent at the end of the 2021/2022 financial year,” said spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie.

The premier set up a special team to conduct a further enquiry and submit a report to him within a month.