Dondo Mogajane praised for his work after announcing end of term as Treasury DG

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced on Thursday that Dondo Mogajane had chosen not to extend his contract that expired on 7 June.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has praised Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane as a dedicated and committed leader who helped guide the finance department to deliver on its mandate of ensuring the country’s fiscal sustainability.

Mogajane has been with the treasury for 23 years, the last five as director-general.

Spokesperson for the finance minister, Mfuneko Toyana, said the process of recruiting a new director-general of the National Treasury was underway.

He said that under Mogajane’s leadership, Treasury successfully negotiated unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and was leaving at a time when public finances were recovering from the shock.

Toyana said Mogajane would being pursuing new opportunities outside the public sector.

“The minister of finance has thanked the DG for his tireless efforts and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”