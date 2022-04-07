DA unsurprised by departure of Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane announced on Thursday that Mogajane will not be extending his contract with Treasury and will leave in June.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the departure of National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane comes as no surprise.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane announced on Thursday that Mogajane would not be extending his contract and would leave his post in June.

The minister praised Mogajane for his leadership at the Treasury and for successfully navigating the department's unprecedented challenges.

Mogajane has served government for 23 years of which the last five have been as the director-general of the Treasury.

Godongwane said he was a committed leader and thanked him for his tireless efforts.

The process to recruit a replacement has begun with the minister was confident that a worthy successor would be appointed.

DA Finance Shadow Minister Dion George said Mogajane served the country with distinction.

“He’s always been very sensible, and he’s had a long career with the National Treasury, and I think he’s added a lot of value so I do think his skills will be missed in the treasury. But having said that, there are a number of people in the treasury who have got skills and will be capable of replacing him when the time comes,” said George.