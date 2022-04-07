DA: ANC has failed to address the apartheid legacy

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the African National Congress (ANC) had failed to address the legacy of apartheid, particularly in housing, where millions were without housing.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the African National Congress (ANC) had failed to address the legacy of apartheid, particularly in housing, where millions were without housing.

The party on Thursday revealed its housing policy to tackle South Africa’s homelessness and housing crisis.

“What has happened is that the ANC has failed to address the legacy of apartheid and contributed to a scenario where millions are waiting on the government for various needs, including housing,” said head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said that at the centre of the party’s policy to address homelessness and the housing crisis was the transfer of title deeds.

"And of course, title deeds are incredibly important because this enables incremental building and for people to borrow and get access to additional financing in order to increase their homes and to provide additional housing stock to the market," Ngwenay said.

DA housing spokesperson Emma Powell said that the party wanted amendments to the current housing legislation.