Bathabile Dlamini will learn her fate in the ANC this week

Last month, Dlamini was found guilty of perjury and was ordered to face jail time or pay a fine of R200,000.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini will know her fate as a member of the party's leadership this week after her perjury conviction.

Dlamini said South Africa should honour and respect the legacy of the late Charlotte Maxeke.

Dlamini was speaking at the 151st birthday celebration of the late ANC stalwart at the African Methodist Church in Atteridgeville on Thursday.

While she did not make any reference to the scathing court judgment that found her guilty of perjury or her future within the party the keague president said it was crucial that women occupied more leadership roles.



Speaking to the African Methodist Church congregants, Dlamini said women should continue to uplift one another to embody the spirit of Maxeke.

On Monday, the ANC’s top six officials met to discuss Dlamini’s political future and whether should step aside in line with the party’s 54th conference resolution. It calls for all leaders implicated in serious crimes to step aside pending the resolution of their cases.