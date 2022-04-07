Assault case against EFF’s Malema and Ndlozi postponed to 6 May

JOHANNESBURG - The assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed until 6 May.

Malema and Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning for further evidence to be led by the state in their assault case.

They were accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 during an altercation at the funeral of ANC struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

The case was set down for Thursday and Friday but one of the state’s witnesses, a General Zulu, informed the court she was ill and unable to appear. The state also decided not to call another witness who was scheduled to appear.

Defence Advocate Laurence Hodes argued against any postponement, saying his clients had a right to a speedy trial.

However, the magistrate agreed to postpone proceedings.

The pair first appeared in the matter in November 2019.

Hodes gave notice that he would make an application for their discharge.