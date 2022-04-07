2 people killed, 1 wounded in Kraaifontein shooting

The police's Wesley Twigg said that the motive was unclear.

CAPE TOWN - Two men were killed and another was wounded in a suspected taxi-related shooting in Kraaifontein.

The trio was apparently targeted on Wednesday night.

"Kraaifontein police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The two victims, 35 and 50, were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The 35-year-old victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment," Twigg said.

The suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested.