Unterhalter cut from JSC shortlist for 2 ConCourt vacancies

This is the third time that Judge David Unterhalter has been rejected in his bid for a permanent position at the apex court, despite being recognised as one of the country’s finest legal minds.

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has decided to shortlist only four of the five candidates it interviewed for two vacancies at the Constitutional Court.

Acting Constitutional Court Judge David Unterhalter did not make the list, which was compiled late on Tuesday night after lengthy deliberations by the JSC.

The shortlisted candidates are Senior Advocate Alan Dodson SC, Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Judge Mahube Molemela, and Judge Owen Rogers.

Following deliberations, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will present a list of the following four nominees to the President - Constitutional Court:

Adv A C Dodson SC

Judge F Kathree-Setiloane

Judge M B Molemela

He was grilled by the JSC on Wednesday about failing to recuse himself when a matter he had previously decided on while acting at the Supreme Court of Appeal came before him and other judges at the Constitutional Court, where he is currently acting.

Unterhalter told the JSC that it was a regrettable error and one he would not repeat.

The JSC has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will now only be able to appoint one of the four shortlisted candidates as the Constitution requires the JSC to submit three names more than the number of vacancies at the court.