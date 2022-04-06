Go

Tycoon Johann Rupert must redistribute his wealth, says EFF ahead of march

The party wants business tycoon Johann Rupert to commit to processes that will speed up the redistribution of land.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members arrive in Stellenbosch on 6 April 2022 ahead of the march to business tycoon Johann Rupert's business entity, Remgro Limited. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members arrive in Stellenbosch on 6 April 2022 ahead of the march to business tycoon Johann Rupert's business entity, Remgro Limited. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters are gathering in Stellenbosch ahead of the party’s land march.

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to lead the march to business tycoon Johann Rupert's business entity, Remgro Limited.

The party wants Rupert to commit to processes that will speed up the redistribution of land.

EFF officials are setting up a podium from where Malema is expected to address a crowd of supporters.

The red berets are gathering at an open piece of land next to Klipheuwel Road leading to the Stellenbosch CBD.

At the gathering point, EFF national spokesperson, Sinawo Temba, explained what they want Rupert to commit to.

"There must be a concrete contribution by someone who has amassed so much wealth on the back of black people to contribute to our upliftment because that wealth is not his own. He is the benefactor of that first colonial crime of land theft in 1652, so he must redistribute that wealth. That is the concrete proposal we will give to him," Temba said.

The Stellenbosch Municipality has authorised the march, which is expected to start at 11am.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is expected to lead a similar march at one of Rupert’s farms in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

