Tycoon Johann Rupert must redistribute his wealth, says EFF ahead of march
The party wants business tycoon Johann Rupert to commit to processes that will speed up the redistribution of land.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters are gathering in Stellenbosch ahead of the party’s land march.
EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to lead the march to business tycoon Johann Rupert's business entity, Remgro Limited.
#EFFLandDay Demonstrators singing ahead of the march. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/iBpkcobXRMEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2022
#Efflandday More supporters arriving ahead of party leader Julius Malemas land march address. KB pic.twitter.com/ozhzBNBrXBEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2022
The party wants Rupert to commit to processes that will speed up the redistribution of land.
EFF officials are setting up a podium from where Malema is expected to address a crowd of supporters.
The red berets are gathering at an open piece of land next to Klipheuwel Road leading to the Stellenbosch CBD.
#EFFlandday EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo explains what todays march is about in Stellenbosch. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/PgZCamSO7xEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2022