Sama welcomes lifting of state of disaster, urges govt to ramp up vaccine drive

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has encouraged government to ramp up the country's vaccination drive.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association (Sama) has encouraged government to ramp up the country's vaccination drive.

This comes after government's decision to lift the national state of disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday night following increasing pressure in recent months to scrap COVID-19 regulations implemented in 2020.

However, some regulations like indoor mask-wearing and limits on gatherings are being kept for 30 days.

Sama's Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa has welcomed the lifting of the declaration.

"We believe that it is good for the economy and we encourage government to ramp up vaccinations so that we do not have those that have been left out to fend for themselves, so we believe that government is going to come up with strategies now that we are plateauing in terms of vaccinations," Mzukwa said.