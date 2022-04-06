Police probing deaths of elderly couple after duo found shot at Herolds Bay

A passer-by found the man and woman seated on a bench at a lookout point in Herolds Bay on Sunday afternoon. The two had been shot.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple.

A passer-by found the man and woman seated on a bench at a lookout point in Herolds Bay on Sunday afternoon.

The two had been shot.

The man died at the scene while his wife was rushed to hospital but she later also passed away from her injuries.

The firearm was also found at the scene.

The police's Malcolm Poje: "An inquest docket, as well as an attempted murder docket, were opened following the incident where the 82-year-old man was killed after a gunshot and his wife, 78-years-old, was hospitalised. yesterday morning she unfortunately also succumbed to the injuries she sustained and therefore the docket has now changed to that of murder."

Police are not ruling out the possibility that it was a murder-suicide.