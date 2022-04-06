Police Minister Bheki Cele details interventions to protestors in Diepsloot
Police Minister Bheki Cele has arrived in Diepsloot where he is expected to address the community on high crime levels.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says at least 30 members of the police's tactical response team will remain in Diepsloot and 16 police vehicles will be positioned at the local police station over the next 24 hours.
Cele announced interim measures during a visit to the area to respond to demands by protesting Diepsloot residents on Wednesday.
Residents have listed issues like corruption, under-resourced and outnumbered police officers and the lax enforcement of immigration laws as some of the reasons why they were plagued by high levels of crime.
Cele promised to return to the area on Friday to discuss more long-term solutions but has made several interventions in the meantime.
"Tonight [Wednesday] as we said, the national commissioner is here. He is bringing extra special units of TRT, we are bringing POP to be here, also vehicles from the metro. We are bringing a special detectives team to come and deal with outstanding and cold cases. We are bringing 16 more cars in the next 24 hours."
During his visit, he was taken to the site where seven people were allegedly murdered at the weekend.
Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla "Lux" Mohlauli later arrived in the area and was led by a different group to an area alleged to be where some undocumented migrants were allegedly living.
#DiepslootProtest National Police Commissioner Sehlahle Masemola repeats feedback of interventions announced by minister Bheki Cele. They include: 16 new police cars, more than 30 TRT members, and more than 20 Public order police in the area in the next 24 hours. MS pic.twitter.com/WZZswJZlZgEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2022
TOO SCARED TO ENTER
Earlier on Wednesday, Ward 113 Councillor Abraham Mabuke said the area had been shut down by protestors over a spate of killings, including the recent attack on a family where a child was left orphaned and fighting for her life.
“As we speak, the child is in critical condition,” he told Eyewitness News.
Mabuke said killings had become a common occurrence in the area that eve police were afraid to patrol.
“There are almost six squatter camps where police are afraid to enter at night. We need Bheki Cele and the other ministers to sit down. We need electricity here in Extension 1 in all the streets so that when crime happens people and the police can enter.”
On Wednesday morning, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko arrived but community members refused to speak with her.
Protestors told Eyewitness News that Cele had better not make any more empty promises.
Residents have been protesting at the gates of the local police station for a second day where they want more resources deployed. They said police simply couldn’t cope with high crime levels in the area.
A heavy police presence has been maintained where protesters have been singing slogans and holding placards lamenting the failure of government to provide basic services and manage undocumented nationals in the area.”
#DiepslootProtest Tyres burn just meters from the police station. Police and some of the marchers work together to quickly douse the flames. MS pic.twitter.com/BBiOdq14DJEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2022