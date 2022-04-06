Police Minister Bheki Cele details interventions to protestors in Diepsloot

Police Minister Bheki Cele has arrived in Diepsloot where he is expected to address the community on high crime levels.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says at least 30 members of the police's tactical response team will remain in Diepsloot and 16 police vehicles will be positioned at the local police station over the next 24 hours.

Cele announced interim measures during a visit to the area to respond to demands by protesting Diepsloot residents on Wednesday.

Residents have listed issues like corruption, under-resourced and outnumbered police officers and the lax enforcement of immigration laws as some of the reasons why they were plagued by high levels of crime.

Cele promised to return to the area on Friday to discuss more long-term solutions but has made several interventions in the meantime.

"Tonight [Wednesday] as we said, the national commissioner is here. He is bringing extra special units of TRT, we are bringing POP to be here, also vehicles from the metro. We are bringing a special detectives team to come and deal with outstanding and cold cases. We are bringing 16 more cars in the next 24 hours."

During his visit, he was taken to the site where seven people were allegedly murdered at the weekend.

Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla "Lux" Mohlauli later arrived in the area and was led by a different group to an area alleged to be where some undocumented migrants were allegedly living.