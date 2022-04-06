Petrol will still cost you more from Wednesday despite reduced fuel levy

93 Octane will cost 28 cents more while 95 will go up by 36 cents.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite a fuel price cushion from the government, fuel will still cost you more from Wednesday morning.

93 octane will cost 28 cents more while 95 will go up by 36 cents.

Households using paraffin will be hit hard, having to pay R3.55 more for a litre.

On top of the emergency interventions, the fuel price is also in a much better position due to the stronger rand versus the dollar since mid-March

Last week, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a temporary emergency intervention to reduce the general fuel levy by R1.50 to help cash-strapped consumers.

Eyewitness News spoke to motorists who say it’s ridiculous to pay this much for fuel, however, they have little choice but to pay up.

“We don’t have a choice and we need to pay but it’s tough, very tough,” one motorist said.

The reduction in the general fuel levy will be in place until the end of May.