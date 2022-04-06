Go

Man arrested in connection with farm murder near Moorreesburg

A 65-year-old woman was stabbed to death and a man was wounded in Tuesday's attack.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with a murder on a farm near Moorreesburg.

A 65-year-old woman was stabbed to death and a man was wounded in Tuesday's attack.

"The female victim was declared deceased on scene by medical personnel and the male victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. A 34-year-old male was arrested," said the police's Wesley Twigg.

